It’s that time again: Galleries all around the city open their doors as part of Gallery Night tonight and Gallery Day tomorrow. Among the draws: The Tory Folliard Gallery now a well-established member of the Historic Third Ward’s thriving arts districthosts its “20th Anniversary Celebration;” Woodland Pattern Book Center, a newcomer to Gallery Nights, portrays ecological concerns through artistic mediums with their “Seeing Green: Art, Ecology, and Activism in Milwaukee;” and the Peltz Gallery exhibits a collection of watercolors and etchings by Warrington Colescott, offering a preview of the artist’s upcoming retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Other exhibitions to visit this weekend include Milwaukee Street Gallery’s “Four-Sided Show,” opening Friday at 4 p.m. and featuring Gary Gresl, Janet Roberts, Todd Burton and Devin Sommerville; Fashion Ninja’s “Hand Bag Expo,” an exclusive three-day event starting tonight; and Luckystar’s “Wish You Were Here,” portraying the finer side of the postal service with an intriguing mail-art exhibit that includes pieces from six countries.