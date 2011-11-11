Game w/ DJ Dummy

Just as quickly as the Compton rapper formerly known as The Game (he's just Game now) injected new life into West Coast rap, proving to the world how great Cali G-funk could sound in the new millennium, he wore out his welcome with comically indiscriminate beefs and albums that increasingly exhausted their muse (notably 2008's star-studded but tired LAX ). This summer's The R.E.D. Album picks up where that record left off, surrounding the querulous rapper with all the top-tier producers and guests money can buy, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg and Game's great muse, Dr. Dre.