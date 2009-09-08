The community garden in South Central Los Angeles provided a rare sense of pride for a neighborhood that had fallen on hard times, most notably the 1992 L.A. riots. Though the garden thrived for well over a decade, brightening up the neighborhood and providing food to community farmers who couldn’t always afford their own, it became slated for demolition when private contractors purchased the land. That deal put the community at odds with the City of Los Angeles, inciting a protracted legal battle, which is documented in the 2008 documentary The Garden , a 2009 Academy Award nominee for best documentary. The film screens for free through Thursday, Sept. 8 at the UWM Union Theatre.