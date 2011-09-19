An old favorite of the NPR crowd, Garrison Keillor is more than just a soothing voice. While he is known mainly for his work on the radio show “A Prairie Home Companion,” he also penned the screenplay for the 2006 movie version and has written for The Atlantic Monthly and The New Yorker . A familiar figure to Milwaukeeans and Minnesotans alike, Keillor addresses the idiosyncrasies of life in the Midwest, whether it be via the fictional Lake Wobegon or through the character of Guy Noir, “private eye,” one of his more popular radio roles.