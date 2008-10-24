As the guitarist and eventual frontman for the Minneapolis alt-country institution The Jayhawks, at the turn of the century Gary Louris pushed the band’s sound into the realm of slick, classic pop, mirroring Wilco’s direction at the time. By 2005, though, Wilco had become the biggest band in alt-country, while The Jayhawks still hadn’t translated their cult following and critical adulation into mass success. They’ve been on hiatus ever since. Jayhawks fans holding out hope for a reunion will be thrilled to hear that Louris is readying an album with his former band mate Mark Olson, but in the meantime Louris is touring behind his own singer-songwriter disc, Vagabonds, a fine showcase for his rich guitar-work. Louris’ 8 p.m. show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom is sponsored by radio station 89.7, so tickets are $8.97.