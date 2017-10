Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: That actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ brother. Valentine has used the family ties to support a career in acting (in addition to “Queens,” he shared the screen with james in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry) and comedy (he has his own “Comedy Central Presents” special). Tonight Valentine does two shows at Jokerz Comedy Club, at 7 and 10:30 p.m.