Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: Despite what the surnames attest, that actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ older brother. Valentine has used the family ties to support a career in acting (in addition to “Queens,” he shared the screen with James in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry and most recently Paul Blart: Mall Cop ) and comedy (he has his own “Comedy Central Presents” special).