The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems

On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid," "Film Noir" and "Miles Davis & The Cool" romanticizing better days past. The group’s new American Slang isn’t as retro-minded. Instead, it updates Bruce Springsteen’s heartland rock for modern times. The group is well paired tonight with SideOneDummy label mates Fake Problems, a Florida roots-punk band that draws deeper from the well of modern indie-rock. They’re playing in advance of their third album, Real Ghosts Caught on Tape , due Sept. 21.