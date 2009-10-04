The Gaslight Anthem w/ Murder By Death, The Loved Ones and Frank Turner

While New Jersey-natives The Gaslight Anthem continually invoke comparisons to Bruce Springsteen from critics, in truth those comparisons have more to do with both acts’ shared Garden State origins than anything else. The Gaslight Anthem’s second album, The '59 Sound, uses hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with song titles like "Here's Looking at You Kid," "Film Noir" and "Miles Davis & The Cool" testifying that the group’s roots predate the E-Street Band.