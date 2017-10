Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish debut album, Wanderlust . Tonight the Gwen Stefani-impregnating rocker headlines the Miller Lite Oasis with a 10 p.m. show that promises to include many of Bush’s hits.