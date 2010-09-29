Gayngs w/ Glasser

Minneapolis producer Ryan Olson and Adam Hurlburt and Zach Coulter of the electro-rock band Solid Gold invited a diverse cast of friends and collaborators to help them record Gayngs’ inaugural album, one that included Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, The Rosebuds’ Ivan Howard and members of the psych-folk band Megafaun, who all keep their faces mostly straight while paying homage to kitschy ’80s-era soft-rock, R&B and smooth jazz. Some two-dozen musicians ultimately contributed to the group’s debut album, Relayted , but for the group’s first tour (which begins with this Milwaukee show) the roster will be whittled down to a 10-man lineup that includes the core players mentioned above.