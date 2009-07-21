Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a weekly event called Geek Night, an informal gathering where patrons play video- and board-games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular in recent weeks, while others have been dedicated to antique video-game systems like NES and Super Nintendo. It's a night out for those who don't have the energy to hit the clubs mid-weekand, of course, those who would never go clubbing, period. Patrons are encouraged to bring their laptops to engage in some LAN gaming.