A cover bands have taken on a more arduous task than Gende’s Giant, an Illinois group that has dedicated itself to the songbook for Gentle Giant, who wrote arguably some of the most difficult progressive rock songs of the 1970s, fusing hard-rock with medieval undertones and classical-music progressions, while subverting traditional time signatures. Gende’s Giant specializes in Gentle Giant’s earlier, proggier material, since like Genesis and other ’70s prog-rock bands, Gentle Giant eventually began simplifying their songs in a push for pop radio play.