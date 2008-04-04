×
Singer Drew Simollardes and guitarist Greg Sullivan, formerly of the Masschusettes band Reveille, a favorite on the Ozzfest circuit, bring their new hardcore metal band, Genuflect, to the Rave tonight for a 7 p.m. performance.
Tonight @ the Rave - 7:00 PM
