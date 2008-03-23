George Bellows at The Milwaukee Art Museum

It may be Easter Sunday, but the art must go on. The Milwaukee Art Museum is open today from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and for those who haven’t had a chance to see its extensive George Bellows exhibit, it’ll be worth your while to head down and take a peak, since the exhibit, a collection of over 50 rarely seen drawings and prints from the famed American artist on loan from the Boston Public Library, closes today. In the early 1900s, Bellows became renowned for his vivid (and frequently gritty) depictions of street life in New York City, including the city’s brutal boxing matches.