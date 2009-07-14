George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic

George Clinton now tours with a band billed as Parliament/Funkadelic, giving the funk pioneer free reign to cull hits from both of his best-known ensembles (Parliament was the one that recorded “Flash Light,” for instance, while Funkadelic was responsible for “One Nation Under a Groove”). Recent Clinton concerts have featured the usual assortment of odd characters (a Pink Pimp, a diaper-clad guitarist, etc.), and although the 67-year-old ringmaster doesn’t spend as much time on stage as he used tohe disappears when you aren’t paying attentionClinton’s band throws down long sets of thick, free-form funk, often with a heavy, acid-rock vibe that casual listeners might not anticipate.