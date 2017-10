George Clinton brings his repertoire of Parliament and Funkadelic hits to the Rave tonight for an 8 p.m. show. Recent Clinton concerts have featured the usual assortment of odd characters (a Pink Pimp, a diaper-clad guitarist, etc.), and although the 66-year-old ringmaster doesn't spend as much time on stage as he used to, his band throws down long sets of thick funk, often with a heavy, acid-rock vibe that casual fans might not anticipate.