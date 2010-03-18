George Lopez’s self-titled sitcom was often praised for doing for Hispanics what “The Cosby Show” did for African Americans, even if a Hispanic “According to Jim” might have been a more fair point of comparison. Lopez’s stand-up routine pairs the family-based humor of his sitcom with gentle satire and frank discussions of race relations, with plenty of nods to Latino culture. No doubt his routine has been sharpened in recent months by his time hosting “George Lopez Tonight,” the rowdy TBS talk show he modeled closely after the old “Arsenio Hall Show” format.