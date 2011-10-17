Harnessing his generation's affinity for social media and counter-stereotypes, rapper and spoken-word performer George Watsky got his break with a YouTube video aptly-titled “Pale Kid Raps Fast.” Hailing from San Francisco, Watsky aims to “cross-pollinate the stage ... with work that speaks to both the humor and frustrations of modern life,” while at the same time fighting for issues like racial equality and improving the environment. Inspired by the Centre for Sustainability Leadership in Melbourne, Watsky has performed at Speak Green, Green Cities and Green Mic, among others, and has shared stages with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton and Robert Redford.