One of Milwaukee's largest ethnic festivals, German Fest features dancers, live polka music, historical displays, mask-carving, a blacksmith, a genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but the biggest draw is, as always, the food. Among the vittles: schnitzel, sauerkraut, sauerbraten, knoedel, gulasch, bratherring (fried herring) and too many varieties of sausage to list here. There's also a full carnival and fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. (Through Sunday, July 31)