German Fest offers one of Milwaukee's great feasts, serving 10 tons of potatoes and enough brats to stretch across 28 football fields each year. Between snacks, attendees can enjoy the first Richard Williams Euro-Cup 3 v 3 Soccer Tournament; participate in Capuchin's 5K run/2-mile walk; watch the Rock Das Haus Battle of the Bands; or play a round of the great German-American card game sheepshead. This year's festival will also include music from the folk-rock group Talisman, the six-piece European party band Chikeria, and the 35-member big band Musikverein Herborn-Seelbach.