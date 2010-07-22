The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but the biggest draw is, as always, the food. Among the vitals: schnitzel, sauerkraut, sauerbraten, knoedel, bratherring, gulasch and too many varieties of sausage to list here. There’s also a full carnival and nightly fireworks. (Through Sunday, July 25.)

The Wildbirds Tonight @ Milwaukee Boat Line, 9 p.m. The Appleton/Milwaukee-area roots-rock band The Wildbirds attracted quick buzz, but after a 2008 tour from hell in a bio-diesel bus that broke down, the band followed suit. Last year members Nicholas Stuart and Hugh Masterson reunited, and rebuilt the group with new members Jon Phillip (of The Benjamins) and Quinn Scharber. Tonight the new lineup celebrates the release of its first EP together, Sunshine Blues , and what better place is there to celebrate than on a party boat? The group plays as part of the Iroquois tour boat’s concert cruise series.