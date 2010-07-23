The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but the biggest draw is, as always, the food. Among the vitals: schnitzel, sauerkraut, sauerbraten, knoedel, bratherring, gulasch and too many varieties of sausage to list here. There’s also a full carnival and nightly fireworks. (Through Sunday, July 25.)

Twista Tonight @ The Rave Chicago rapper Twista is among the fastest alive, having once held the Guinness World Record, clocking in at a dizzying 11.2 syllables per second. Though others have since wrestled that record from his hands, Twista is still among the best and most successful of the triple-speed rappers. His 2009 album Category F5 featured appearances from R. Kelly, Akon and Gucci Mane. The rapper is readying a follow-up for this year titled The Perfect Storm .