The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but the biggest draw is, as always, the food. Among the vitals: schnitzel, sauerkraut, sauerbraten, knoedel, bratherring, gulasch and too many varieties of sausage to list here. There’s also a full carnival and nightly fireworks. (Through Sunday, July 25.)

Brewers vs. Nationals Tonight @ Miller Park, 6:10 p.m. The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game home stand against the Washington Nationals this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park.