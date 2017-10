Munich-born guest conductor Jun Markl oversees the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s latest program, From Germany to Russia, which features violinist Hilary Hahn. The program kicks off with a performance of Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, “Spring,” and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s striking Violin Concerto in D major. The orchestra performs the program tonight at 8 p.m. in the Marcus Center.