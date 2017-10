Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s largest dance floors, and regular DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black will be joined by guest DJs. Admission is only $10 and includes a food buffet.