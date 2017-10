Milwaukee's popular retro soul and funk party The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet, where DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black spin some of the rarest 45s from the '60s and '70s. For New Year's Eve last year, the crew moved to the cavernous Turner Hall Ballroom for a sold-out dance party that proved to be one of the night's hottest tickets. They return this year for a party that will include generous drink specials, a complimentary buffet and a midnight balloon drop. <P>