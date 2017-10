Although guitarist Jim Suptic, in retrospect, has tried to apologize for helping to forge present-day “emo rock,” The Get Up Kids are nonetheless pioneers and forerunners of the genre. The band rose to prominence during the second wave of indie alt-rock with their debut album Four Minute Mile, a classic record that would inspire future groups including Fall Out Boy and Blink-182. This year the band released There Are Rules, their first new record in seven years.