It’ll be a busy day for head-banging as staples of the Milwaukee hardcore scene, the Get Rad, offer not one, but two shows. After Get Rad’s 8:15 p.m. set at Cascio’s Groove Garage and the following fireworks display at the lakefront, the band will give an encore performance of their roaring brand of punk at Frank’s Power Plant at 11 p.m. with openers Off With Their Heads, a Minneapolis act whose brand of punk is of the peppier, first-pumping, Bad Religion variety.