It’s not all that bad being a swing state. Campaigns flood your state with money, contributing to the economy, and occasionally great bands come through town, reminding you to vote and making you feel special. Tonight Milwaukee is a treated to a get out the vote performance from the Beastie Boys, and they’ve brought some celebrity friends, too: Ben Harper, Crosby & Nash and Jack Black’s pet project, Tenacious D. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the U.S. Cellular Arena.