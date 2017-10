A world-renowned music guru, thanks in part to the recent documentary Super Noble Brothers, which immortalized his endeavors, Lotus Land Records owner Andy Noble has been spinning some of the rarest funk and soul grooves from the 1960s and early 1970s as part of a monthly music night called the Get Down. Tonight at 9 p.m. the Get Down, which has worked its way through several music venues, celebrates its fifth anniversary at its new home, Mad Planet.