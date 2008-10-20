Those on paper they can sound like just another jam-leaning, country-rock act, Ghost Buffalo is one of the few alt-country groups that eschews traditional twang in favor of something dark. Their 2005 self-titled debut and their excellent new album, The Magician were filled with surprising shades of goth-rock foreboding, and winning traces of Siouxsie and the Banshees and Bauhaus. Paradoxical as it seems, this is a mountain band that plays southern-gothic music. Ghost Buffalo stops at the Miramar Theatre tonight at 8 p.m.