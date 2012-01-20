Ghost Hunters Live

Not since Mario and Luigi has a pair of plumbers made such a name for themselves outside of their field as Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. After years of investigating paranormal activity on the side, the former Roto-Rooter co-workers turned their hobby into “Ghost Hunters,” the top-rated Syfy network reality hit that has spawned countless spinoffs and knockoffs. At this live appearance, the two will discuss their methods, share stories about all the objects they swore they saw move across a dark room, and take questions from the audience.