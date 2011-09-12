An instant commercial and critical hit, the 1984 science-fiction comedy Ghostbusters more than made good on its then-record $30 million budget, eventually becoming the most successful comedy of the 1980s. Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and, to a less extent, Ernie Hudson star as paranormal exterminators who do battle against a malevolent demon god who intends to bring about the end of the world. Brocach screens the film tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.