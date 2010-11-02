Though few in the ’90s would have pegged him to become the Wu-Tang Clan’s hottest commodity, Ghostface Killah always stood out for his excitable delivery and his detailed, by-the-neck storytelling. In the last decade he’s proven himself the most consistent Wu-Tang member, releasing 2006’s instant-classic Fishscale and interesting oddities like last year’s Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City , an absurdist R&B record. Ghostface is said to be working on three new albums, the first of which, The Apollo Kids , could see release as early as December.