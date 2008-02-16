×
The African-American Children’s Theater stages a production of “The Gift” today at 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee Education Center. In this story, a young African-American girl from Mississippi receives a valuable book that gives her strength to overcome her future obstacles and fears by learning from and applying the stories and experiences of notable African American women throughout history. The play features original music and will be presented throughout the week to school groups and classes wishing to celebrate Black History Month.