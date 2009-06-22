The Gig Before the Big

Casio Interstate Music, WMSE 91.7 and the Shepherd Express are so excited to again be hosting an all-local-music stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, at this year’s Big Gig that they’re making it rain free Summerfest tickets tonight. The first hundred people who show up at their appreciation party at Club Garibaldi will take home T-shirts and tickets, but latecomers will find the event worthwhile, too, since some of WMSE’s finest DJs will be supplying music, Club Garibaldi will be grilling up free wings and serving Lakefront Brewery specials while Moe’s Southwest Grill doles out their own complementary vittles.