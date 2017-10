Dave Mustaine may have been kicked out of Metallic decades ago, but he’s doing alright for himself: He went on to form Megadeth, one of the most successful thrash metal bands of all time. With a new album under their belts (United Abominations, their most political album yetand that’s saying something), the group headlines a 5:30 p.m. show at the Rave as part of the Gigantour featuring In Flames, Children of Bodom, Job For A Cowboy and High on Fire.