After a long run producing hit musicals, MGM ran out of magic in the 1960s and squandered much of its reputation, but not before producing one last critical and commercial hit: 1958’s Gigi, a film so beloved by audiences at the time that it won a whooping nine Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. Leslie Caron plays the title character, a young woman groomed as a courtesan, and Maurice Chevalier plays the nobleman who falls in love with her innocence (and famously sings “Thank Heaven For Little Girls.”) The Charles Allis Art Museum screens this classic tonight at 7:30 p.m.