British artists Gilbert and George met at St. Martins College of Art in London, 1967, and have remained creative partners ever since. Their current exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum displays more than 40 large-scale photomontages that use a combination of body art, performance art, photography, printmaking and graphics along with digital enhancement. Archival materials complement the documentation of their careers, and include letters, postcards, films and videos that were often used as studies for their larger pieces. For a little more background on the artists’ ties to the London art scene, the museum’s David Gordon will give a 1:30 p.m. gallery talk in conjunction with the exhibit today.