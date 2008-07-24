The Milwaukee Art Museum goes all out tonight with an extravagant soiree in conjunction with their exhibit on British multi-media artists Gilbert and George from 5:30 to 9 p.m. There will be a handful of Express Talks on the exhibit, but the event will also be fittingly flamboyant: There will be male belly dancers, a program on “dandies” from the LGBT Film and Video Festival’s Carl Bogner, and an unorthodox comedy lecture from Mark Anderson. Victor DeLorenzo’s Prestige Atlantic Impulse will provide the music, so if you go, have the manners not to grill him on the future of the Violent Femmes (that is, unless he brings it up firstin which case e-mail us and let us know what you find out).