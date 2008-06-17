British artists Gilbert and George met at St. Martins College of Art in London, 1967, and have remained creative partners ever since. Their names are never separated, they coordinate their clothes and they speak in a dialogue that appears to be scripted. And now Gilbert and George have brought their provocative brand of art to the Milwaukee Art Museum, with their first retrospective in more than 25 years. This current exhibit displays more than 40 large-scale photomontages that use a combination of body art, performance art, photography, printmaking and graphics along with digital enhancement. Archival materials complement the documentation of their careers, and include letters, postcards, films and videos that were often used as studies for their larger pieces. There will be a gallery talk on the exhibit today at 1:30 p.m.