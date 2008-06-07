In Tandem Theatre continues its Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame tonight at the Tenth Street Theatre with an 8 p.m. performance. The musical, directed by In Tandem co-founder Jane Flieller, closes the company’s first season in the new space. Simon Provan and Alison Mary Forbes play Alex and Laney, a young married couple celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary while living in a small apartment. They have very little time to celebrate their anniversary as Laney is suddenly called away to Spain, leaving Alex to fantasize about a model in the stock photo of a picture frame he was given as an anniversary present. To his surprise, the girl appears in flesh and blood.