It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroppers are going to raid a Girl Talk concert, handcuff DJ Gregg Gillis and haul away his laptop as evidence. No doubt, though, Gillis would love if that did happen. As Girl Talk, the mash-up master has milked career-creating publicity out of his brazen skirting of copyright laws, sampling liberally from countless classic and contemporary hits as if daring the music industry to come at him with a lawsuit. Realistically, the fear of negative publicity and the fact that the music industry has much, much bigger problems to worry about will keep Gillis out of the slammer for the foreseeable future, allowing him to continue touring behind his latest party-in-a-can, Feed the Animals. Elections be damned, Girl Talk does an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.