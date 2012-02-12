Girlyman w/ Edie Carey

The folk trio Girlyman was embraced early in its career by Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, who signed the gender-obsessed outfit to her indie label Daemon Records. The band specializes in the type of harmonic folk-pop epitomized by '60s groups like Peter, Paul and Mary, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and Simon and Garfunkel. Unlike those groups, though, whose songs were so serious they bordered on dire, Girlyman has a prominent playful side, and the group's records are filled with the type of feel-good antics you'd expect from a B-52s-styled party band, not a lauded contemporary folk trio. This winter the group released its fifth album, <i>Supernova</i>.