It’s ironic that Girlyman is playing opposite the Indigo Girls tonight, since they were embraced early in their career by the Indigo Girl’s Amy Ray, who signed this gender-obsessed outfit to her indie label Daemon Records. Girlyman specializes in the type of harmonic folk-pop epitomized by ’60s groups like Peter, Paul and Mary, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and Simon and Garfunkel. Unlike those groups, whose songs were so serious they bordered on dire, Girlyman have a prominent playful side, and their records are filled with the type of feel-good antics you’d expect from a B-52’s-styled party band, not a lauded contemporary folk trio.