Gladiators Cage Fighting

Eat those tofu-burgers all week, Nancy, but this weekend, make your father proud by watching dozens of grown men indiscriminately beat the hell out of each other. Featuring fifteen matches, six title fights and thousands of pounds of angry muscle, “Fair Warning” should finally put some hair on your chest.

The Wisconsin-based Gladiator’s Fighting has three championships on the card, two of which are for vacant belts: hometown fighter Chico Camas vs. Ken Stitsler in the bantamweight division and Jake Kuester vs. Gerald Meerschaer in the welterweights. For fans of nicknames, that pits "King" vs. "Skinny Evil” and "The Enforcer" vs. some guy named Gerald who doesn’t have a nickname. Current featherweight champion Mark Severtson will also defend his strap against “Smoking” Joe Blake.

Wisconsin Cage Fighting will host the other three title fights, all with challengers to be announced. Of the three, two of the current champions are from Milwaukee, lightweight Ryan Landry and middleweight “Dangerous” Don Krenzien. And Krenzien might be the most important thing to remember. Of all the shows you could miss during the State Fair, “Fair Warning” is the one where you’d be standing up a guy named Dangerous.