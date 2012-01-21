After spending years as a sideman to acts including Elvis, Dean Martin and The Beach Boys, Glen Campbell became one of the biggest crossover country artists of the late '60s and early '70s, scoring the hits “Gentle on My Mind,” “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Galveston.” Campbell, 75, announced last summer that he has Alzheimer's disease and will be retiring from music after one last tour. Last August he released his final album, <i>Ghost on the Canvas</i>, a sentimental, occasionally melancholy affair that can't help but invite comparisons to Johnny Cash's fatalistic late-period records. It features new songs written by Paul Westerberg, Jakob Dylan and Robert Pollard.