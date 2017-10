Singing with the easy-going alternative band Toad The Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips wrote his share of moderate ’90s hits, including “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean,” but since that band’s break-upand during its occasional reunionshe’s continued down a more rootsy, folkier path, collaborating with modern bluegrass sensations Nickel Creek and recording on his own for Lost Highway Records. Tonight, Phillips returns to Milwaukee for an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall with opener Jonathan Kingham.