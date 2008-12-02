Fronting the easy-going alternative rock band Toad The West Sprocket, Glen Phillips penned his share of moderate hits in the ’90s, including “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean,” but since that band’s break-up, he’s traversed a more rootsy, folkier path, collaborating with Nickel Creek, recording for Lost Highway Records and vying for respect in songwriting circles. Phillips takes second billing on an 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom bill tonight to Jonatha Brooke, a veteran folk singer who embraced big Top 40 sounds on her 2007 disc, Careful What You Wish For, a glossy affair where she sneered like Ani DiFranco and Alanis Morissette at their most self-satisfied. She returned to more tempered sounds for this year’s The Works, for which she wrote new music to accompany unused lyrics from Woody Guthrie’s apparently cavernous archives.